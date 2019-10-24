  • US Dollar strengthens during the American session after US data. 
  • Swiss Franc fails to benefit from the demand for safe-haven assets. 

The USD/CHF pair rebounded at 0.9890 and climbed to 0.9930, the highest level since October 17. As of writing, trades at 0.9920, up almost 20 pips for the day, on its way to the fourth daily gain in-a-row. 

The key event today was the European Central Bank meeting but it had a limited impact on currencies. “In a relatively relaxed press conference- Draghi’s last one as ECB President- , he provided a dovish tone, in line with his entire presidency. He did not give any hints about action to be taken in the short term, trying not to tie the hands of his successor, Mrs Lagarde. We expect the ECB to remain on hold”, explained BBVA analysts. 

Later, the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came in above expectations and offered a boost to the Greenback, sending USD/CHF back above 0.9900. US Vice-president Pence said they hope to complete “phase 1” of the trade deal with China to move to a more structural agreement. 

Regarding Brexit, UK Prime Minister Johnson is seeking a snap election on December 12. The Parliament needs to back the move. The Pound trimmed losses after the announcement.

Levels to watch 

The USD/CHF pair today broke another resistance area; it is testing the 0.9930 and above the next target might be seen at 0.9955. The bullish tone will remain intact while above 0.9900, below supports are 0.9890 and 0.9865. 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9922
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.9902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9936
Daily SMA50 0.9894
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9915
Previous Daily Low 0.9885
Previous Weekly High 0.9997
Previous Weekly Low 0.9837
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9896
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9886
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9871
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9856
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9916
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9931
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

