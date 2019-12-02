USD/CHF reverses sharply from 1.0000 and tumbles toward 0.9900

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss franc soars on Monday amid risk aversion, gains particularly versus US dollar. 
  • USD/CHF suffers the worst slide in three months, losing more than 75 pips. 

The USD/CHF pair reversed dramatically after posting on Friday the highest daily close since June. Last week it traded above the parity level and today tumbled to 0.9911, the lowest since November 21. 

The return of the safe-havens 

The move lower in USD/CHF took place amid increasing demand for safe-haven assets. The Swiss franc was the top performer among currencies. The initial optimism across markets driven by positive data from China and the Eurozone, changed after the announcement of US President Trump regarding tariffs and following US manufacturing data. 

“US President is restoring tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina following accusations of intentionally devaluing their currencies to the detriment of US farmers. On the other hand, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross renewed the threat of higher tariffs on Chinese imports. Separately, China’s first retaliation to the U.S. bill supporting pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong was not related to trade, but officials said China would take further necessary actions without signaling what they might be”, explained BBVA analysts. 

The combination of a weaker greenback across the board and a stronger Swiss Franc pushed USD/CHF sharply lower. The pair form support above 0.9900. It dropped back under the 20-day moving average (0.9940) toward 0.9900. The next support below 0.9900 might be seen at 0.9865 (mid-November low) and then comes the critical barrier around 0.9840 (mid-September & October low). 

More levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9918
Today Daily Change -0.0082
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9936
Daily SMA50 0.993
Daily SMA100 0.9888
Daily SMA200 0.9948
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0024
Previous Daily Low 0.9979
Previous Weekly High 1.0024
Previous Weekly Low 0.9954
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0007
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9996
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9978
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9956
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9933
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0023
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0068

 

 

