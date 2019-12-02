USD/CHF reverses sharply from 1.0000 and tumbles toward 0.9900

- Swiss franc soars on Monday amid risk aversion, gains particularly versus US dollar.
- USD/CHF suffers the worst slide in three months, losing more than 75 pips.
The USD/CHF pair reversed dramatically after posting on Friday the highest daily close since June. Last week it traded above the parity level and today tumbled to 0.9911, the lowest since November 21.
The return of the safe-havens
The move lower in USD/CHF took place amid increasing demand for safe-haven assets. The Swiss franc was the top performer among currencies. The initial optimism across markets driven by positive data from China and the Eurozone, changed after the announcement of US President Trump regarding tariffs and following US manufacturing data.
“US President is restoring tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina following accusations of intentionally devaluing their currencies to the detriment of US farmers. On the other hand, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross renewed the threat of higher tariffs on Chinese imports. Separately, China’s first retaliation to the U.S. bill supporting pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong was not related to trade, but officials said China would take further necessary actions without signaling what they might be”, explained BBVA analysts.
The combination of a weaker greenback across the board and a stronger Swiss Franc pushed USD/CHF sharply lower. The pair form support above 0.9900. It dropped back under the 20-day moving average (0.9940) toward 0.9900. The next support below 0.9900 might be seen at 0.9865 (mid-November low) and then comes the critical barrier around 0.9840 (mid-September & October low).
More levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9918
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9936
|Daily SMA50
|0.993
|Daily SMA100
|0.9888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0024
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9979
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0024
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9933
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.
AUD/USD at over one-week highs ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains around 0.6820, despite risk aversion related to the US-China trade war. Concerns about US growth hit the dollar hard, RBA’s decision coming up next.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%
In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..