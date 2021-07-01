USD/CHF retreats further from multi-month tops, slips below mid-0.9200s

- A modest USD pullback prompted some profit-taking around USD/CHF on Thursday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields should lend support to the USD.
- The risk-on mood might undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit further losses.
The USD/CHF pair extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.9240 region during the early North American session.
The US dollar witnessed a modest pullback from the highest level since April 8 and prompted some profit-taking around the USD/CHF pair on Thursday. The pair has now retreated around 30-35 pips from intraday tops, near the 0.9270 region, though any further downside is likely to remain limited.
Investors have been speculating that the Fed will begin tightening its highly accommodative monetary policy earlier if price pressures continue to intensify. This, along with a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, should act as a tailwind for the USD and extend support to the USD/CHF pair.
On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell more than expected to 364K during the week ended June 25. The positive print, to a larger extent, was offset by an upward revision of the previous week's reading to 415K and failed to provide any boost to the greenback.
Meanwhile, the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets – as depicted by a generally positive mood around the equity markets – might continue to dent demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc. This might turn out to be another factor that should help any meaningful decline for the USD/CHF pair.
Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US monthly jobs data (NFP) on Friday. The closely watched report could influence the Fed's policy outlook and play a key role in driving the greenback in the near term.
Next on tap will be the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. Any significant divergence from the expected readings might infuse some volatility and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair. That said, the overall market reaction is more likely to remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9246
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9093
|Daily SMA50
|0.9065
|Daily SMA100
|0.9138
|Daily SMA200
|0.9072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9206
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9237
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9142
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9262
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8926
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9241
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
