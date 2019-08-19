USD/CHF retreats from two-week highs, trades around 0.9800

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises sharply on Monday.
- Rİsk-on flows make it hard for safe-haven CHF to find demand.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways above the 98 mark.
Supported by recovering market sentiment on Monday, the USD/CHF pair climbed to its highest level since August 5 at 0.9822 earlier today but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and retraced a portion of its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.25% on the day at 0.9805.
Safe-havens lose interest
Easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict following the Trump administration's decision to delay the ban on Huawei for 90 days allowed risk-appetite to return to markets.
After slumping to its lowest level in nearly three years last week, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained as much as 5% on the day before retreating slightly in the last hour. Confirming the risk-on atmosphere, all three main indexes of Wall Street started the day more than 1% higher.
Despite this shift in the market sentiment, the US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet near the 98.20 handle and continues to move sideways amid a lack of any macroeconomic data releases. On Tuesday, trade balance data from Switzerland will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. The US economic docket will be empty for the second straight day tomorrow and risk-perception is likely to continue to impact the pair's action.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9804
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9815
|Daily SMA50
|0.9848
|Daily SMA100
|0.9963
|Daily SMA200
|0.9962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.981
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9758
|Previous Weekly High
|0.981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9659
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY: Greenback is gaining ground against the Yen, trading above 106.55 level
USD/JPY is bouncing from multi-month lows while under the main daily simple moving averages. The market is trading above the 106.00 handle as the bear trend is on hold. Trade war news and US bond yields are the primary drivers of this currency pair.
Gold: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.