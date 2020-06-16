USD/CHF retreats below 0.9500 as the dollar loses strength

- USD/CHF recovery from 0.9460 has been capped at 0.9522.
- The dollar loses ground as market sentiment improves with equities resuming their bullish trend.
- The pair is going through a correction higher ahead of further losses – Commerzbank.
US dollar's rebound from session lows at 0.9460 has been capped at 0.9520 and the pair retreated below 0.9500 as market sentiment improved with equity markets resuming their upward trend.
The dollar loses steam as market sentiment improves
The greenback bounced up across the board earlier during the US session on reports pointing out to an increase of COVID-19 cases in several US states and a new outbreak in Beijing that has forced local authorities to restrict travel.
Furthermore, the negative tone of US Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the post-coronavirus recovery increased risk aversion, boosting the safe-haven dollar against its main rivals.
The pair however has been capped below recent highs, with the USD trimming gains as the market digests the news and equity markets resume their initial bullish trend, supported by upbeat US retail sales and industrial production figures.
USD/CHF: correction higher ahead of further losses – Commerzbank
Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank sees the USD upside move as a corrective reaction ahead of further decline, “USD/CHF charted a hammer reversal on Thursday and is seeing a correction higher ahead of further losses. Rallies from here will see initial resistance 0.9580, 0.9650, but the market will remain directly offered while capped by the short-term downtrend at 0.9697.”
USD/CHF key levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9491
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9605
|Daily SMA50
|0.9662
|Daily SMA100
|0.9669
|Daily SMA200
|0.9765
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9547
|Previous Daily Low
|0.948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9376
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9521
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9465
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9439
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
