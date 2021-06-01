USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.8990 ahead of key US data

USD/CHF remains muted in the Asian session.

US dollar softens on Fed dovish stance.

US PMI data is closely watched.

The USD/CHF pair traded quietly with modest losses on Tuesday. The pair recovered from the multi-month low near 0.8930 to touch the high of 0.9029. However, it fails to carry the previous gains onto the fresh trading week.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF trades at 0.8985, down 0.05% for the day.



The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against six major currencies, stays below 90, down 0.19% for the day.

Market participants remained less enthusiastic for the US dollar as speculation about tapering lost momentum and the US economic outperformance seems already priced in.

Fed’s dovish stance poured cold water on the theory of the economy overheating due to rising pricing pressure. Investors dumped the greenback and moved to other riskier assets.

On the other hand, the Swiss Franc benefits from its safe-haven appeal. The Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said that the country’s economy is not overheating and its monetary policy is “appropriate”. The National bank expects moderate inflation as the central bank maintains cautious optimism for global economic recovery.

As for now, traders turn their attention to the release of Swiss Retail Sales, Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In the US economic docket, PMI data and Dallas Fed manufacturing Index would be closely watched.

USD/CHF Additional Levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.8984 Today Daily Change -0.0006 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 0.899 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9022 Daily SMA50 0.9161 Daily SMA100 0.9101 Daily SMA200 0.9075 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9013 Previous Daily Low 0.8984 Previous Weekly High 0.903 Previous Weekly Low 0.893 Previous Monthly High 0.9165 Previous Monthly Low 0.893 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8995 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9002 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8978 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8967 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8949 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9007 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9024 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9036



