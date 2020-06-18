- The USD/CHF is rejected again at 0.9530 area and returns to 0.9500.
- The dollar posted a feeble upside attempt following the SNB statement.
- USD/CHF to move back lower towards 0.9425 – Credit Suisse.
The dollar is losing steam against the Swiss franc, giving away the moderate recovery seen after the Swiss National Bank’s monetary policy meeting. The upside attempt witnessed during the European session has been capped again at 0.9530 area, leaving the pair trapped within a 100 pip range above 0.9460.
The SNB fails to talk down the CHF
The Swiss franc lost ground during the European trading, following the monetary policy statement by the Swiss National Bank. The USD appreciated beyond 0.3% from 0.9480 to be capped at 0.9525 for the third time in as many days, before retreating to 0.9500 area.
The Swiss central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.75%, as widely expected, and reiterated its commitment to intervene in the foreign exchange markets to stem CHF appreciation. Beyond that, the bank reaffirmed its expansionary policy stating that it is necessary to ensure appropriate economic conditions in Switzerland.
USD/CHF to move back lower towards 0.9425 – Credit Suisse
The FX Analysis team at Credit Suisse observes the USD/CHF immerse in a short-term consolidative phase which is likely to be broken lower, “We ideally look for weakness to extend further and see support initially at 0.9456, ahead of 0.9425/24, where we might see an attempt to hold at first. Removal of here would then expose the current June low at 0.9376, beneath which would see the recently completed ‘hammer’ candlestick negated and we would then expect to see another leg lower. Support is seen thereafter at 78.6% retracement of the March 2020 surge at 0.9337/21, where we also could see fresh buyers at first. Below here though could see the current low for the year at 0.9183 exposed.”
USD/CHF key levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9511
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.9486
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9586
|Daily SMA50
|0.9653
|Daily SMA100
|0.9665
|Daily SMA200
|0.9761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9529
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9481
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9376
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9451
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9421
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9517
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.2400 as risk-off couples with minimal BOE’s stimulus
GBP/USD extends its slump and trades close to 1.2400 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, as expected, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD hits fresh 2-week lows sub-1.1200
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 as the dollar finds support in a risk-averse mood. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns keep weighing on stocks.
Gold’s pullback from $1,737 contained at $1,717
Gold futures spiked up at the European session opening on Thursday but the upside attempt has lacked follow through and the pair retreated after hitting week highs at $1,737 to find support at the $1,717 area.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38
After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.