  • The USD/CHF is rejected again at 0.9530 area and returns to 0.9500.
  • The dollar posted a feeble upside attempt following the SNB statement.
  • USD/CHF to move back lower towards 0.9425 – Credit Suisse.

The dollar is losing steam against the Swiss franc, giving away the moderate recovery seen after the Swiss National Bank’s monetary policy meeting. The upside attempt witnessed during the European session has been capped again at 0.9530 area, leaving the pair trapped within a 100 pip range above 0.9460.

 

The SNB fails to talk down the CHF  

The Swiss franc lost ground during the European trading, following the monetary policy statement by the Swiss National Bank. The USD appreciated beyond 0.3% from 0.9480 to be capped at 0.9525 for the third time in as many days, before retreating to 0.9500 area.

The Swiss central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.75%, as widely expected, and reiterated its commitment to intervene in the foreign exchange markets to stem CHF appreciation. Beyond that, the bank reaffirmed its expansionary policy stating that it is necessary to ensure appropriate economic conditions in Switzerland.

 

The FX Analysis team at Credit Suisse observes the USD/CHF immerse in a short-term consolidative phase which is likely to be broken lower,  “We ideally look for weakness to extend further and see support initially at 0.9456, ahead of 0.9425/24, where we might see an attempt to hold at first. Removal of here would then expose the current June low at 0.9376, beneath which would see the recently completed ‘hammer’ candlestick negated and we would then expect to see another leg lower. Support is seen thereafter at 78.6% retracement of the March 2020 surge at 0.9337/21, where we also could see fresh buyers at first. Below here though could see the current low for the year at 0.9183 exposed.”

 

USD/CHF key levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9511
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 0.9486
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9586
Daily SMA50 0.9653
Daily SMA100 0.9665
Daily SMA200 0.9761
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9529
Previous Daily Low 0.9481
Previous Weekly High 0.9639
Previous Weekly Low 0.9376
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9511
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9469
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9451
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9421
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9517
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9547
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9565

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

