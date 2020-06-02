USD/CHF recovers swiftly from 2-month lows, back above 0.9600 mark

- USD/CHF edged lower amid the emergence of some fresh USD selling pressure.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and helped limit the downside.
- The pair is yet to confirm a bearish breakthrough a two-month-old trading range.
The USD/CHF pair quickly recovered around 50 pips after hitting fresh two-month lows and jumped to fresh session tops, around the 0.9620 region in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of Tuesday's trading action, the pair edged lower during the early European session. The downfall was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling, albeit the upbeat market mood helped limit deeper losses.
The USD remained depressed on the back of growing optimism over a sharp V-sharp recovery for the global economy. This coupled with the widespread protests in dozens of American cities over the death of George Floyd further undermined the sentiment surrounding the greenback.
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned, at least for the time being, amid the prevalent risk-on environment, which dented the Swiss franc's safe-haven status. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been showing some resilience below the 0.9600 round-figure mark, which coincides with the lower end of a two-month-old trading range. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for a fall towards the key 0.9500 psychological mark.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Tuesday, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to play a key role in influencing the USD/CHF pair. This coupled with the USD price dynamics might contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9615
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.9609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9696
|Daily SMA50
|0.9691
|Daily SMA100
|0.9683
|Daily SMA200
|0.9781
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9625
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9579
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9736
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9602
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9583
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9676
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits highest since March amid US protests, European reopening
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.1150, trading at the highest since March. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics.
GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests are eyed.
Bitcoin is three steps away from $14000
Bitcoin joins the list of bullish breakouts and leaves the relative highs at $14000 as a clear target in the short term. Ethereum continues to gain market share and sets the price level of $300 as a goal in the short term.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.
WTI sits at three-month highs near $36.50 ahead of Russia’s decision, API
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke its bullish consolidative phase to the upside in the European session and clinched fresh three-month highs at 36.48.