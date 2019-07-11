USD/CHF recovers early lost ground, jumps back closer to 0.9900 handle

- The US CPI-led upsurge in the US bond yields helped the USD to gain some traction.
- Positive equities undermined the CHF’s safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
The USD/CHF pair quickly reversed an early North-American session dip and has now rallied back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.
In a delayed reaction to hotter-than-expected US core CPI print, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar to recover the early lost ground and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday bounce.
In fact, consumer inflation excluding food and energy prices (the so-called core CPI) jumped 0.3% in June, marking the biggest rise in a year and a half, while the yearly rate also edged up to 2.1% from 2.0% recorded in the previous month and expected.
Adding to this, the number of people applying for unemployment related benefits unexpectedly fell to the lowest level in more than three months during the week ended July 6, which provided an additional boost to the greenback and remained support.
This coupled with improving risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive mood around equity markets, dented demand for perceived safe-haven currencies - including the Swiss Franc, and further collaborated to the pair's sudden rise of around 40-45 pips.
It would now be interesting to see if the current leg of an up-move marks the resumption of the recent recovery move from yearly lows or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid reviving hopes for an aggressive Fed rate cut move later this July.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9887
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9868
|Daily SMA50
|0.998
|Daily SMA100
|1.0011
|Daily SMA200
|0.9983
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9943
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9887
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9932
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.978
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0017
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9818
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9986
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs as US core inflation beats with 2.1%
EUR/USD is above 1.1250 but off the highs after US core CPI beat with 2.1%. Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates and speaks again later today. The ECB minutes show a need to prepare for more easing.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY spikes post-US CPI, lacks follow-through
The US bond yields spike on hotter-than-expected US core CPI and provided a minor lift. The USD remains on the defensive amid expectations for 50 bps rate and capped gains.
Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.