USD/CHF rebounds toward 0.9100 after hitting two-month lows

- Swiss franc among G10 top performers on Thursday.
- DXY falls 0.32%, under 91.00 as US yields hold onto negative territory.
The USD/CHF dropped further after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at 0.9069, the lowest level since early March. The decline took place amid a weaker US dollar but also amid a stronger Swiss franc that hit multi-month highs versus the euro.
Economic data from the US showed a decline below 500K in initial jobless claims for the first time since the pandemic. The positive number offered only a small boost to the greenback that later kept falling. On Friday, the Non-farm payrolls report is due with expectations of an increase of near one million jobs in April.
In Wall Street, equity prices are rising. The Dow Jones gains 0.48% and the Nasdaq climbs 0.05%. In the Treasury market, lower yields weighed on the dollar. The 10-year stands at 1.57% after testing the weekly low at 1.56%.
Consolidation with a bearish bias
The rebound in USD/CHF took place from the 100-day moving average that stands at 0.9070. The bias remains bearish but a close clear below 0.9080 is needed to clear the way to more losses. While above, the pair could continue to move sideways between 0.9080 and 0.9140. On the upside a firm break above 0.9150 would point to further strength.
Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9243
|Daily SMA100
|0.9073
|Daily SMA200
|0.9085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9165
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9122
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.908
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
