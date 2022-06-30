- USD/CHF picks up bids to refresh daily tops, extends bounce off the multi-day bottom marked the previous day.
- US dollar pares intraday losses as Treasury yields reverse early Asian session gains.
- Downbeat Swiss Real Retail Sales appears to have played their role ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data.
USD/CHF takes the bids to refresh intrday high near 0.9560, extending the previous day's rebound from the lowest levels since April, as the US dollar pullback jostles with the risk-off mood during early Thursday in Europe.
In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair also justifies the recently released Swiss Real Retail Sales, -1.6% versus 3.8% expected and upwardly revised -5.5% prior.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) regains 105.00 while extending the two-day rebound near the highest levels in a fortnight. The greenback’s recent strength appears connected to the US 10-year Treasury yields as the key bond coupons refresh the weekly low to 3.07%, down by 2.2 basis points (bp) by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the risk-off mood, as portrayed by more than 1.0% intraday loss of the US and the European stock futures, also underpin the US dollar buying.
The reason could not be linked to the market’s consolidation of the weekly gains ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, as well as the quarter-end positioning. The inflation precursor is expected to rise to 0.4% MoM in May versus 0.3% prior.
The US data could propel the Fed towards aggressive rate hikes and can renew USD/CHF buying as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell repeated his pledge to battle inflation with readiness to announce another 0.75% rate hike, if needed, during Wednesday’s ECB Forum. The Fed Boss also praised the US economic strength and helped the US dollar to remain firmer. It’s worth noting that Powell’s comments suggesting challenges for US jobs data during the battle with inflation, as well as Deutsche Bank’s fears of no respite to inflation woes, appear to have weighed on the risk profile of late.
Given the CHF’s safe-haven status, the pair’s reaction to the risk-off mood appears mixed. Also favoring the USD/CHF bears is the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) comparatively more hawkish bias than the Fed.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off the 100-DMA, around 0.9520 at the latest, USD/CHF remains below a two-week-old resistance line near 0.9610, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful. Even if the pair manages to cross the 0.9610 hurdle, the support-turned-resistance trend line from late March, around 0.9710, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair buyers.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.954
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9712
|Daily SMA50
|0.9736
|Daily SMA100
|0.9516
|Daily SMA200
|0.9366
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9578
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9495
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9713
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9522
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9458
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9421
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9624
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.967
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, displaying a modest rebound on a minor pullback in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields rebound amid cautious optimism, ahead of PCE inflation. The US Core PCE Price Index is seen easing to 4.7% YoY in May.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid USD retreat, US data eyed
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.2150 amid a broad US dollar retreat, despite a mixed market mood. BOE's Bailey said the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK data and US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,800 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data
Gold Price prints four-day downtrend despite recent rebound from intraday low. US dollar retreat, two-week-old support line restrict immediate downside. Bulls need validation from market sentiment, US PCE Price Index data.
With Grayscale suing the SEC, how will Dogecoin price and crypto markets react?
Dogecoin price witnessed a massive bounce last week but recently pulled back due to the market condition. Since then, DOGE is trying to find a stable footing for the next leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
