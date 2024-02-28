USD/CHF rebounds ahead of Swiss ZEW Survey Expectations, trades near 0.8800

- USD/CHF improves to near 0.8800 ahead of Swiss ZEW Survey Expectations.
- Swiss GDP is expected to report a decline in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- US GDP is anticipated to remain unchanged at 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
USD/CHF rebounds after two days of losses, improving to near psychological level of 0.8800 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) receives downward pressure ahead of the Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations, scheduled to be released later in the day.
Furthermore, investors await the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Thursday, which is expected to report a decline in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Furthermore, the Swiss Real Retail Sales conducted by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office will be released on Thursday. The market expectation is to grow by 0.4% year-over-year in January, swinging from the previous decline of 0.8% in December.
On the other side, market expectations anticipate that the US GDP will remain steady at 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Federal Reserve (Fed) has signaled caution regarding any hasty reductions in interest rates, leading to a decreased likelihood of a rate cut in March. This has exerted downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD).
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of rate cuts in March has decreased to 1.0%, while the likelihood of cuts in May and June stands at 21% and 49.8%, respectively.
US Housing Price Index (MoM) increased by 0.1% in December, falling short of both the expected 0.3% increase and the prior 0.4% increase. Additionally, US Durable Goods Orders declined by 6.1%, contrasting with an expected decrease of 4.5% and a previous decrease of 0.3%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8802
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8762
|Daily SMA50
|0.8642
|Daily SMA100
|0.8764
|Daily SMA200
|0.8835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8785
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8742
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8801
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8835
