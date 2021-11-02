USD/CHF rallies back to 200DMA at 0.9150, despite strong Swiss data

- USD/CHF is sharply higher on Tuesday and has returned to its 200DMA at 0.9150.
- Strong Swiss Retail Sales and inflation numbers have not prevented the Swiss franc from selling off.
- USD/CHF traders are focused on key risk events in the US as the next key driver.
USD/CHF is up sharply on Tuesday, with the Swiss franc having depreciated 0.6% on the session versus the buck. That translates to a roughly 0.6% rebound for USD/CHF on the day from Asia Pacific session lows nuder 0.9100 to current levels around 0.9150, where, incidentally, the 200-day moving average resides. Indeed, the key long-term moving average may well halt USD/CHF’s rebound in its tracks, though the currency pair hasn’t paid too much attention to the level in recent days.
Tuesday’s upside marks a sharp reversal of the trend towards gradual depreciation seen over the last few weeks; since the start of October, USD/CHF has dropped from above 0.9300 to before printing lows under 0.9100 on Monday. The rebound to 0.9150 doesn’t yet mark a trend reversal, however, as the key downtrend that has been suppressing the price action in recent weeks remains intact.
Strong Swiss data
CHF weakness on Tuesday flies in the face of strong Swiss economic data released during Tuesday’s European morning; firstly, the October Consumer Price Inflation report was much hotter than expected with the MoM rate of CPI coming in at 0.3% versus forecasts for 0.1% and the YoY rate rising to 1.2% from 0.9% in September, more than the expected rise to 1.1%. The September Retail Sales report also showed an acceleration in consumer spending, with the YoY rate of sales growth rising to 2.5% from an upwardly revised 0.8% in August.
Rest of the week
Looking ahead to the rest of the week; state-side events will likely be the dominant driver of price action, with the most notable events the release of the ISM Services PMI at 1400GMT, the release of the Fed’s latest monetary policy decision at 1800GMT and then the post-meeting press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 1830GMT on Wednesday, followed by the release of the October Labour Market report at 1230GMT on Friday. FX strategists have argued in recent weeks that if the Fed does continue to signal more hawkish policy guidance/tone, then the currencies most at risk of depreciating versus the US dollar are those where the central banks are substantially behind the Fed in terms of monetary normalisation.
That means the Swiss franc, given that, at present, there is no end in sight to the SNB’s ultra-accommodative stance which is at this point now mainly geared around trying to fight long-term CHF strength. Should the Fed deliver hawkish undertones and US jobs data come in strong, this may trigger a break above the recent downtrend and send USD/CHF back towards 0.9200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1580 as the Fed looms
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1600 level, as the dollar strengthens while government bond yields retreated. Cooling expectations for rate hikes and persistent supply chains issues weigh on investors’ mood ahead of Fed’s decision.
GBP/USD: trades near three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold bulls keep losing interest
Gold consolidates at the upper end of its Monday’s range, hovering in the $1,790 price zone. Market participants are in wait-and-see mode ahead of several first-tier events scheduled for the next few days, although demand for safe-haven assets has increased.
The next crypto bullish expansion phase has begun
BTC breaks out above the bull flag and continues higher. ETH cracks above $4,500 and makes new all-time highs - $5,000 value area is insight. As a result, XRP is positioned for one of the most bullish patterns in Point and Figure analysis.
Fed Interest Rate Decision: Inflation, employment and interest rates Premium
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hikes and inflation will set market direction.