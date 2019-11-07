USD/CHF pushes higher and now the technical pattern top is in focus

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CHF is trading higher this morning after a risk-on move.
  • It has been reported that China and the US may remove tariffs.

 

On the 4-hour chart below USD/CHF looks like it may be set to test the top of the triangle pattern that has been forming since October,

The move today came after reports that China and US agree to phased rollback of extra trade war tariffs. 

The indices are all trading higher after a move away from safe-haven assets was noted. Gold, JPY and CHF all suffered, while the DAX and the FTSE 100 rallied.

Any break of this pattern would be seen as risk positive but there are still a few things to contend with later in the session. We are due to hear from Fed's Bostic and Kaplan and we will also get the latest initial jobless claims data later in the session. 

USD/CHF analysis

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9933
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change %  0.10
Today daily open 0.9923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9916
Daily SMA50 0.9916
Daily SMA100 0.987
Daily SMA200 0.9955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9941
Previous Daily Low 0.9915
Previous Weekly High 0.997
Previous Weekly Low 0.985
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9931
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9912
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9886
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9938
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9964

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers from lows on fresh trade optimism

EUR/USD recovers from lows on fresh trade optimism

EUR/USD has been recovering from the lows as China's commerce ministry expressed optimism about trade talks. Earlier, the common currency struggled with downbeat German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”

GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY off the lows, still weaker around 108.75

USD/JPY off the lows, still weaker around 108.75

Optimistic trade-related comments from China helped ease the latest uncertainty. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment weighed on the JPY's safe-haven status.

USD/JPY News

Gold slides to session low, around $1485 on China’s optimistic trade remarks

Gold slides to session low, around $1485 on China’s optimistic trade remarks

Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to session lows, around the $1485 region, eroding a part of the previous session's positive move.

Gold News

What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries

What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries

All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures