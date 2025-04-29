USD/CHF Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA barrier near 0.8250

Finding the right broker for your trading strategy is essential, especially when specific features make all the difference. Explore our selection of top brokers , each offering unique advantages to match your needs.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Primary support is located at 0.8039, the lowest level since November 2011, last recorded on April 21. A break below this level could further weaken price momentum and pressure the pair to re-enter the descending channel, with additional support seen near the upper boundary around the psychological level of 0.7900.

On the upside, USD/CHF is testing immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA, located at 0.8243. A decisive break above this level could strengthen short-term bullish momentum and pave the way for a move toward the 50-day EMA at 0.8569. Further resistance is seen at the monthly high of 0.8848, recorded on April 2.

However, USD/CHF continues to trade around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), signaling that short-term momentum remains neutral. Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen above the 30 mark, pointing to a continued short-term corrective rebound. Still, with the RSI remaining below the 50 level, the broader bearish bias persists.

