WTI declines to near $66.00 on US crude stock surge, traders monitor US-Iran developments

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $66.05 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI price declines amid a significant build in US crude stockpiles. Traders brace for the release of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, which will be released later on Wednesday.

According to the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly report, crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending February 20 climbed by 11.4 million barrels, compared to a decline of 609,000 barrels in the previous week. The report raises oversupply concerns and weighs on the WTI price.

Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US and Iran tensions ahead of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva. On Monday, the US embassy in Lebanon evacuated "dozens of its staff members" as a precaution amid anticipated regional developments.

US President Donald Trump said last week that he is thinking about launching a limited military attack on Iran to increase pressure on the nation to reach a nuclear agreement. He added that he believed that 10 to 15 days was "pretty much" the "maximum" amount of time he would permit for discussions to continue. Any signs of escalating tensions between the US and Iran could boost the black gold price.

The EIA crude oil stockpiles report will be published on Wednesday. A larger-than-expected crude oil inventory draw indicates stronger demand and could lift the WTI price, while a bigger build than estimated signals weaker demand or excess supply, which might weigh on the WTI price.