- USD/CHF consolidates gains for the second consecutive day.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9900 resistance.
- The parity level might be on the bulls’ radar.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Additional key levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9826
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9586
|Daily SMA50
|0.9673
|Daily SMA100
|0.9761
|Daily SMA200
|0.9817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9901
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9744
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0084
