USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar eases from 2020 highs, stabilizes near 0.9800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF consolidates gains for the second consecutive day. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9900 resistance.
  • The parity level might be on the bulls’ radar.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is retreating slightly this Monday while the currency pair is consolidating gains for the second consecutive day above the main SMAs. The Fed extended its Quantitative Easing program with an initial reaction down on the US dollar which was relatively limited on USD/CHF and across the board. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The uptrend remains intact as the spot is trading above the main SMAs. Bulls are looking for a break above the 0.9900 figure for a potential run to the parity level (1.0000) followed by the 1.0050 level on the way up. The market is expected to find support near 0.9800, 0.9750 and 0.9700 levels in the medium term. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9826
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.9862
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9586
Daily SMA50 0.9673
Daily SMA100 0.9761
Daily SMA200 0.9817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9901
Previous Daily Low 0.9744
Previous Weekly High 0.9901
Previous Weekly Low 0.9392
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9804
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.977
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9679
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9613
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9993
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

