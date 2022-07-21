- USD/CHF is still upward biased, but in the short-term might aim towards 0.9600.
- A market sentiment shift, dented demand for the greenback, and a headwind for the USD/CHF.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Downwards-to-neutral, and if sellers reclaim 0.9670, the major will tumble towards 0.9600.
The USD/CHF slides for the second day in four retreats below 0.9700, amidst an improved market mood weighing on the greenback after the ECB delivered its first rate hike in 11 years, which initially sent the USD/CHF towards its daily low at 0.9667. Nevertheless, buyers stepped in and saw it as an opportunity for a better entry price. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9694.
Of late, sentiment shifted upbeat, as shown by US equities rising. Nonetheless, it remains fragile, with high global inflation, worldwide economic slowdown, and a US recession looming. Efforts of global central banks to tighten monetary conditions would likely end with a worldwide recession.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
On Thursday, the USD/CHF began trading around 0.9700 but climbed as the mood shifted sour, hitting a daily high at 0.9739. However, earlier gains were retraced on the ECB’s decision, which sent the major to the daily low at around 0.9667 before marching firmly, shy of the 0.97000 mark. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF daily chart is upward biased, and unless sellers reclaim 0.9495, buyers remain in charge.
USD/CHF 1-hour chart
The USD/CHF hourly chart portrays the major as downwards-to-neutral biased, with the SMAs above the exchange rate. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), albeit flat, is in negative territory and below the RSI’s 7-day SMA, further cementing the bias. All that said, alongside USD/CHF price action below the mid-line of an ascending channel, suggest the downtrend would continue in the short term.
Therefore, the USD/CHF first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 0.9675. A breach of the latter will immediately expose the bottom trendline of the aforementioned ascending channel, meaning that the USD/CHF next target would be 0.9600. However, firstly the USD/CHF sellers would need to clear the S2 pivot point at 0.9641 before reaching the 0.9600 figure
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9694
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.9718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9688
|Daily SMA50
|0.9727
|Daily SMA100
|0.9592
|Daily SMA200
|0.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9736
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9676
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9757
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
