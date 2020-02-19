USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rising wedge hints a possible reversal from 2-month tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF struggled to capitalize on the intraday uptick to fresh two-month tops.
  • Mixed technical set-up warrants caution before placing any fresh directional bets.

The USD/CHF pair edged higher through the mid-European session on Wednesday and touched a fresh two-month high level of 0.9844, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The intraday uptick once again faced rejection near a resistance marked by a near two-week-old ascending trend-line, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

The mentioned trend-line, along with another ascending trend-line seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish rising wedge pattern, indicating a possible reversal.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory and support prospects for additional gains.

However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the mentioned trend-line resistance, around the 0.9845-50 region, before placing any fresh bullish bets.

On the flip side, a convincing break below the 0.9820 region will reaffirm the bearish set-up and confirm a bearish breakdown, prompting some aggressive technical selling.

The pair then might accelerate the fall further towards the 0.9785 horizontal support before eventually dropping to its next major support near the 0.9760 region.

USD/CHF 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.983
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 0.9828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9737
Daily SMA50 0.9741
Daily SMA100 0.9833
Daily SMA200 0.9862
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.984
Previous Daily Low 0.9796
Previous Weekly High 0.9823
Previous Weekly Low 0.974
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9813
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9803
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9778
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9847
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9866
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9891

 

 

