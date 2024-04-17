USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rising in a channel

- USD/CHF is trending higher within a rising channel.
- The trend is expected to continue to the next set of targets.
- A break below the lower channel line would be required to signal a reversal.
USD/CHF is rallying in an ascending channel on the daily chart. It is in a short and medium-term uptrend which is expected to continue higher given the old adage that the “trend is your friend.”
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF has been consolidating over the past few days in the lower 0.9100s but it will probably eventually break higher in accordance with the dominant uptrend. A break above the 0.9152 April highs would confirm more upside.
The next target to the upside comes in at around 0.9173 where some major moving averages converge on higher time-frame charts.
Following that, the next upside target would be located at 0.9240 the level of previous major swing highs made in October 2023.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not overbought any longer, suggesting scope for further upside.
A decisive break below the lower boundary of the channel, currently at roughly 0.9020, would reverse the outlook and bring into question the direction of the intermediate trend.
A decisive break would be one characterized by a breach with a longer-than-average red candlestick or three consecutive red candlesticks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
