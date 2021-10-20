USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains in an uptrend, despite trimming weekly gains, below 0.9200

- Risk-on market sentiment weighs on the USD versus the CHF.
- The USD/CHF falls on the back of overall US dollar weakness.
- USD/CHF: To enjoy considerable gains on a break above 0.9274 – Credit Suisse.
The USD/CHF slides during the New York session, down 0.42%, trading at 0.9191 at the time of writing. Investors' appetite is in risk-on mode, depicted by US stock indices rising between 0.27% and 0.85%, except for the Nasdaq 100, which drops 0.34% at press time.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance versus a basket of six peers, drops 0.21%, sits at 93.58, whereas the US T-bond 10-year yield rises one basis point, up to 1.644%, reinforcing the Fed's bond tapering thesis.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
In the daily chart, the USD/CHF shows the pair has been under intense selling pressure around the 0.9250 area, which was unsuccessfully tested four times before driving prices lower. However, the upward bias remains in place, as the 100 and 200-day moving averages (DMA's) remain below the spot price, while the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 41 suggests that downward pressure remains in place.
For USD/CHF buyers to resume the upward trend, they need a daily close above the 50-DMA at 0.9213. In that outcome, the pair could push towards the October 18 high at 0.9274 resistance level. A break above the latter would expose crucial resistance zones like the October 12 high at 0.9312, followed by the September 30 high at 0.9368.
On the flip side, Wednesday's price action confirms that sellers remain in charge, but they will need a daily close below 0.9200. Once the break is accomplished, the 100-DMA at 0.9172 would be the first support, immediately followed by the 200-DMA at 0.9139.
USD/CHF: To enjoy considerable gains on a break above 0.9274 – Credit Suisse
According to Credit Suisse Analysts, an upside break above 0.9274, could pave the way for further gains on the USD/CHF:
"With trend-following indicators all still generally pointing to the upside, with the 200-day average still rising and weekly MACD still outright bullish, we look for an eventual break above short.term resistance at 0.9274 to negate the recently highlighted top."
"Whilst our core outlook stays bullish, we cannot rule out further corrective weakness whilst below 0.9274 and more important support if the market does manage to close below 0.9214 is at the 200-day average at 0.9139, which is expected to hold if reached."
USD/CHF KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9191
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.927
|Daily SMA50
|0.9218
|Daily SMA100
|0.9173
|Daily SMA200
|0.9138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.924
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9185
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9313
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9194
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9163
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?