USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rejected at 0.9650, sellers in control

- USD/CHF's minor bounce seems to have run out of steam at 0.9650.
- The pair is on the defensive and risks falling below 0.96, as per the weekly chart.
USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9640, having picked up a bid at 0.9630 in early Asia and faced rejection at 0.9650 an hour ago.
The hourly chart MACD histogram has crossed above zero, indicating a bearish-to-bullish trend change. The hourly RSI has also bounced from the oversold or below-30 region.
Further, the futures on the S&P 500 are flashing green, indicating potential risk reset.
So, a corrective bounce to levels above 0.6850 cannot be ruled out, but will likely be short-lived, as longer duration charts are biased bearish.
Notably, the pair created a big bearish engulfing candle last week, signaling an end of a corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 0.9613 and a resumption of the sell-off from the high of 1.0023 observed in November.
The last week's candle also closed below key support at 0.9660 (October low).
The odds, therefore, appear stacked in favor of a slide to levels below 0.96. The outlook, as per the weekly chart would turn bullish if and when the pair finds acceptance above the last week's high of 0.9767.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9641
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9631
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9694
|Daily SMA50
|0.9779
|Daily SMA100
|0.9852
|Daily SMA200
|0.9886
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9713
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9629
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9768
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9629
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9681
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9574
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9518
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9686
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6700 amid Yuan slump, poor China data
AUD/USD fails to sustain the bounce above 0.6700, in the wake of downbeat China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and Industrial Profits data. Further, the slump in the Chinese yuan amid the local stock market crash also weighs down on the Aussie.
USD/JPY: Bulls fight back control despite Chinese stocks slump
USD/JPY jumps back on the bids and re-takes the 108.50 level despite the slump in the Chinese stocks, as the China market returns and react to the rising coronavirus concerns. Broad-based US dollar rebound and n uptick in the S&P 500 futures saves the day for the bulls.
China’s NHC: Coronavirus death toll rises to 361, confirmed cases 17,205
The total number of deaths in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day. The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205. The risk aversion remains a key theme across the Asian equity markets.
Gold pulls back from 18-day top to $1,584 despite fears of coronavirus outbreak
Gold prices decline from more than three-weeks low to $1,584 during the Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal initially benefited from the market’s risk-off due to coronavirus outbreak fears.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.