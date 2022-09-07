USD/CHF retraces from weekly highs and dives below the 0.9800 figure due to a risk-on impulse.

A triple-top chart pattern in the 4-hour chart keeps the USD/CHF under some selling pressure, targeting a fall to 0.9660.

USD/CHF slides from weekly highs reached at around 0.9869 on Wednesday, despite risk appetite improving, which usually benefits riskier assets during the day. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.9783, below its opening price, by 0.51%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF is pulling back after reaching a solid weekly high at around 0.9869, set during the overlap of the Asian/European session, courtesy of market sentiment shifting sour. Nevertheless, as the North American session progressed, investors’ mood improved, as seen by US equities trading in the green.

In the USD/CHF case, the Swiss Franc strength dragged prices lower, so far clearing on its way south the 0.9800 figure.

Short term, the USD/CHF four-hour chart, illustrates a formation of a triple-top chart pattern, and so far, the major is retreating from weekly high levels, approaching the “neckline” around the 0.9766 area. A decisive breach of the latter could send the major tumbling towards the triple-top measured target at 0.9660, but first, it will need to overcome some hurdles on its way south.

The USD/CHF first support would be the bottom-trend line of an ascending channel drawn since August 11, around 0.9720, followed by the 0.9700 figure, followed by the 100-EMA at 0.9680.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels