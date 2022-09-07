  • USD/CHF retraces from weekly highs and dives below the 0.9800 figure due to a risk-on impulse.
  • A triple-top chart pattern in the 4-hour chart keeps the USD/CHF under some selling pressure, targeting a fall to 0.9660.

USD/CHF slides from weekly highs reached at around 0.9869 on Wednesday, despite risk appetite improving, which usually benefits riskier assets during the day. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.9783, below its opening price, by 0.51%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF is pulling back after reaching a solid weekly high at around 0.9869, set during the overlap of the Asian/European session, courtesy of market sentiment shifting sour. Nevertheless, as the North American session progressed, investors’ mood improved, as seen by US equities trading in the green.

In the USD/CHF case, the Swiss Franc strength dragged prices lower, so far clearing on its way south the 0.9800 figure.

Short term, the USD/CHF four-hour chart, illustrates a formation of a triple-top chart pattern, and so far, the major is retreating from weekly high levels, approaching the “neckline” around the 0.9766 area. A decisive breach of the latter could send the major tumbling towards the triple-top measured target at 0.9660, but first, it will need to overcome some hurdles on its way south.

The USD/CHF first support would be the bottom-trend line of an ascending channel drawn since August 11, around 0.9720, followed by the 0.9700 figure, followed by the 100-EMA at 0.9680.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9783
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 0.984
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.963
Daily SMA50 0.9644
Daily SMA100 0.9689
Daily SMA200 0.9468
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9862
Previous Daily Low 0.9766
Previous Weekly High 0.9861
Previous Weekly Low 0.9658
Previous Monthly High 0.9808
Previous Monthly Low 0.9371
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9825
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9803
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9784
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9727
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9687
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.988
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9919
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9976

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB

EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB

EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength

GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year

Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year

The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts. 

Gold News

Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?

Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?

Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price. 

Read more

AAPL delivers new iPhone 14

AAPL delivers new iPhone 14

Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures