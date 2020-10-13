USD/CHF Price Analysis: Prints falling wedge on hourly chart

- USD/CHF slips below 0.9100 after failing to keep Monday’s recovery moves from 0.9087.
- A bullish chart pattern can take clues from an upbeat MACD histogram.
- Bears may target the mid-September bottom ahead of the August low.
USD/CHF eases the upside momentum while declining to 0.9093 during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. Even so, bullish MACD and falling wedge on the hourly chart keeps the pair buyers hopeful.
As a result, a clear break of the 0.9115 resistance will confirm the quote’s upside towards 100 and 200-HMAs, respectively near 0.9140 and 0.9160.
In a case where the USD/CHF bulls remain in command past-0.9160, Thursday’s high near 0.9200 will become their favorite.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the pattern’s support line, at 0.9083 now, will direct the sellers towards 0.9050 surrounding the mid-September lows.
Though, any more downside by the USD/CHF prices below 0.9050 will make it vulnerable to attack the 0.9000 psychological magnet.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9094
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9171
|Daily SMA50
|0.9131
|Daily SMA100
|0.9284
|Daily SMA200
|0.9486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9088
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9203
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9151
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3050 amid mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the offered tone intact at around 1.3050 after the UK jobs report showed mixed results. The US dollar’s recovery amid the risk-off mood, courtesy of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trial pause, adds to the weight on the spot.
EUR/USD slips below 1.18 on discouraging vaccine news
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as Johnson and Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials. Rising virus cases across the Eurozone pose downside risks to the EUR. Key support below 1.1787 may hold of the German data, due at 09:00 GMT, beat estimates.
Gold drops, forming a bull flag on the hourly chart
Gold's hourly chart shows a bull flag, a continuation pattern. A breakout will likely accelerate the broader uptrend. Alternatively, a breakdown would shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,900.
ZEW today and new IMF economic outlook
Today the ZEW figures will give us a first glimpse of what is in store for the German manufacturing sector in October. The rebound has been quite solid so far but with mixed signals in September as industrial production actually declined.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.