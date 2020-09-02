USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pierces 0.9100 after breaking monthly falling trend line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF attack one-week high following upside clearance of a descending trend line from August 03.
  • Bullish MACD directs the quote towards 200-bar SMA.
  • Sellers may wait for re-entry once the pair slips below 100-SMA.

USD/CHF picks up bids near 0.9110, up 0.21% on a day, during the pre-European session on Wednesday. The pair recently broke a one-month-old resistance line, now support, amid bullish MACD.

As a result, the buyers are attacking a 200-bar SMA level of 0.9145 before targeting the August 20 peak surrounding 0.9160.

However, the pair bears are not going to go back unless the bulls conquer August month high around 0.9240/45.

On the flip side, the pair’s weakness below the previous resistance line, at 0.9100 now, will be challenged by a 100-bar SMA level of 0.9088.

It should, however, be noted that the extended fall below 0.9088 might not hesitate to aim for the yearly bottom close to 0.9000.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.911
Today Daily Change 17 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 0.9093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9097
Daily SMA50 0.9247
Daily SMA100 0.9444
Daily SMA200 0.9583
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9101
Previous Daily Low 0.8999
Previous Weekly High 0.9128
Previous Weekly Low 0.9024
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9038
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9028
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8963
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.913
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

