USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to reclaim 0.9000 mark as SNB vs. Fed divergence looms

- USD/CHF prints four-day uptrend within short-term bullish chart pattern.
- 200-HMA prods Swiss Franc sellers inside the rising channel.
- Previous resistance line, 100-HMA act as extra filter towards the south.
- SNB’s anticipated rate hike jostles with Fed’s hawkish halt to lure buyers.
USD/CHF prints mild gains around 0.8990 as it remains firmer for the fourth consecutive day heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair seesaws inside an upward-sloping trend channel stretched from the last Friday.
Apart from the bullish chart pattern, the upbeat RSI (14) line and the pair’s successful trading beyond the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) also keep the USD/CHF pair buyers hopeful.
Even so, the likely divergence between the monetary policy practice between the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) prods USD/CHF pair buyers ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony and SNB Interest Rate Decision, up for publishing on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
That said, the 200-HMA hurdle surrounding the 0.9000 psychological magnet restricts the immediate upside of the USD/CHF pair ahead of the stated channel’s top line, close to 0.9020 by the press time.
In a case where the Swiss Franc pair remains firmer past 0.9020, multiple levels around 0.9050-55 can prod the bulls ahead of directing them towards the monthly high of near 0.9120.
Meanwhile, the stated channel’s bottom line, near 0.8980, restricts the immediate downside of the pair ahead of the resistance-turned-support stretched from June 12, close to 0.8975.
Following that, the 100-HMA level of around 0.8958 will act as the last defense of the buyers before highlighting the monthly low marked the last Friday at around 0.8900.
USD/CHF: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8985
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.8978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9036
|Daily SMA50
|0.8979
|Daily SMA100
|0.9105
|Daily SMA200
|0.9333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9001
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8953
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9051
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
