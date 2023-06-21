USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to reclaim 0.9000 mark as SNB vs. Fed divergence looms

Share:

USD/CHF prints four-day uptrend within short-term bullish chart pattern.

200-HMA prods Swiss Franc sellers inside the rising channel.

Previous resistance line, 100-HMA act as extra filter towards the south.

SNB’s anticipated rate hike jostles with Fed’s hawkish halt to lure buyers.

USD/CHF prints mild gains around 0.8990 as it remains firmer for the fourth consecutive day heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair seesaws inside an upward-sloping trend channel stretched from the last Friday.

Apart from the bullish chart pattern, the upbeat RSI (14) line and the pair’s successful trading beyond the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) also keep the USD/CHF pair buyers hopeful.

Even so, the likely divergence between the monetary policy practice between the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) prods USD/CHF pair buyers ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony and SNB Interest Rate Decision, up for publishing on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

That said, the 200-HMA hurdle surrounding the 0.9000 psychological magnet restricts the immediate upside of the USD/CHF pair ahead of the stated channel’s top line, close to 0.9020 by the press time.

In a case where the Swiss Franc pair remains firmer past 0.9020, multiple levels around 0.9050-55 can prod the bulls ahead of directing them towards the monthly high of near 0.9120.

Meanwhile, the stated channel’s bottom line, near 0.8980, restricts the immediate downside of the pair ahead of the resistance-turned-support stretched from June 12, close to 0.8975.

Following that, the 100-HMA level of around 0.8958 will act as the last defense of the buyers before highlighting the monthly low marked the last Friday at around 0.8900.

USD/CHF: Hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected