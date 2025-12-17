TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Japanese Yen remains heavily offered; USD/JPY eyes 156.00 ahead of BoJ policy meeting

  • The Japanese Yen attracts heavy selling amid some repositioning ahead of the BoJ meeting.
  • Bets for an imminent BoJ rate hike on Friday and a weaker risk tone could limit JPY losses.
  • Dovish Fed expectations might keep a lid on the move up for the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
Japanese Yen remains heavily offered; USD/JPY eyes 156.00 ahead of BoJ policy meeting
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) selling bias remains unabated through the first half of the European session on Wednesday, which, along with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand, lifts the USD/JPY pair beyond mid-155.00s in the last hour. The intraday JPY decline could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the highly-anticipated two-day Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting, starting Thursday. Apart from this, concerns about Japan's deteriorating fiscal condition, amid Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's massive spending plan, contribute to the JPY's relative underperformance against its American counterpart.

Any meaningful JPY depreciation, however, still seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the BoJ will raise interest rates on Friday. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which could keep a lid on the ongoing USD recovery from its lowest level since early October and could support to the lower-yielding JPY. Apart from this, the cautious market mood might help limit the downside for the safe-haven JPY, warranting caution before confirming that the USD/JPY pair's slide witnessed over the past week or so has run its course.

Japanese Yen remains heavily offered amid some repositioning ahead of BoJ policy meeting

  • The Japanese Yen attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Wednesday amid some repositioning ahead of the highly-anticipated two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting, starting on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates on Friday, and the bets were reaffirmed by the recent shift in rhetoric from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.
  • Ueda reiterated last week that the likelihood of the central bank's baseline economic and price outlook materializing had been gradually increasing. The BoJ is getting closer to attaining its inflation target, Ueda added. This offsets concerns about Japan's deteriorating fiscal condition, amid Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's massive spending plan, and should underpin the JPY.
  • The global risk sentiment remains on the defensive amid renewed worries about the health of China's economy and fears of the AI bubble burst. Moreover, the mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report released on Tuesday fueled concerns about deteriorating labor market conditions in the world's largest economy and also tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
  • The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the economy added 64K jobs in November against consensus estimates for an increase of 50K. In contrast, October payrolls declined by 105K, while September job gains were revised down to 108K from the initial estimate of 119K. Adding to this, the Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.6% from 4.4% in the previous month.
  • The data reaffirmed bets for further policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. In fact, traders are pricing in the possibility of two more interest rate cuts by the US central bank in 2026. This, in turn, keeps a lid on the overnight US Dollar recovery from a two-and-a-half-month low and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair remains to the downside.
  • Traders now look forward to speeches from influential FOMC members for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, though the market attention will be on the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday. Apart from this, the outcome of a two-day BoJ policy meeting on Friday will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY might aim to reclaim 156.00; intraday breakout through 100-hour SMA comes into play

A sustained strength beyond the overnight swing high, around the 155.20-155.25 region, which coincided with the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), might have already set the stage for additional gains. The USD/JPY pair now seems poised to climb further towards reclaiming the 156.00 mark. The momentum could extend further towards the monthly swing high, around the 157.00 neighborhood, touched last week.

On the flip side, the 155.00 psychological mark now seems to act as an immediate support, below which the USD/JPY pair could accelerate the fall towards retesting the monthly low, around the 154.35-154.30 region. This is followed by the 154.00 mark. A convincing break below the latter will mark a fresh breakdown and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.30%0.76%0.50%0.20%0.23%0.22%0.39%
EUR-0.30%0.45%0.18%-0.11%-0.08%-0.09%0.08%
GBP-0.76%-0.45%-0.27%-0.56%-0.53%-0.54%-0.37%
JPY-0.50%-0.18%0.27%-0.29%-0.26%-0.28%-0.10%
CAD-0.20%0.11%0.56%0.29%0.04%0.01%0.18%
AUD-0.23%0.08%0.53%0.26%-0.04%-0.01%0.14%
NZD-0.22%0.09%0.54%0.28%-0.01%0.00%0.17%
CHF-0.39%-0.08%0.37%0.10%-0.18%-0.14%-0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers