TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD rises above 1.3750 after rebounding from three-month lows

  • USD/CAD rebounds after hitting a three-month low near 1.3730 on Tuesday.
  • The US Dollar gains as mixed labor data failed to bolster expectations for further Federal Reserve rate cuts.
  • The Canadian Dollar could find support as the BoC sees policy “about the right level,” curbing expectations for near-term easing.
USD/CAD rises above 1.3750 after rebounding from three-month lows
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CAD rebounds from a three-month low of 1.3730, recorded in the previous session, currently trading around 1.3770 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) finds support, as mixed labor market data did little to reinforce expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The US November jobs report showed payroll growth of 64K, slightly above forecasts, but October figures were revised sharply lower, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest since 2021, underscoring a gradually cooling labor market. Retail sales were flat on the month, reinforcing signs that consumer demand is losing momentum.

Fed officials are split over whether more easing of monetary policy is needed next year. The median Fed official penciled in just one reduction in 2026, but some policymakers see no further cuts. Meanwhile, traders anticipate two rate cuts next year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the US President Donald Trump is set to interview Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday for the top Fed job. A WSJ poll in October revealed that Waller was ranked as the top choice of economists, because “he has laid out some of the most intellectually consistent arguments for rate cuts this year and is seen as someone who might be able to navigate internal divisions.”

The USD/CAD pair could extend its decline as the Canadian Dollar finds support from the Bank of Canada’s decision to keep rates at 2.25% and its view that policy is “about the right level,” dampening expectations for aggressive near-term easing.

Meanwhile, Canadian inflation data, headline CPI steady at 2.2% and trimmed-mean inflation easing to a ten-month low of 2.8%, reinforced confidence that price pressures are converging toward the BoC’s target.

Canadian Dollar FAQs

The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.

The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.

Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers