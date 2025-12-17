USD/CAD rises above 1.3750 after rebounding from three-month lows

USD/CAD rebounds from a three-month low of 1.3730, recorded in the previous session, currently trading around 1.3770 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) finds support, as mixed labor market data did little to reinforce expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The US November jobs report showed payroll growth of 64K, slightly above forecasts, but October figures were revised sharply lower, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest since 2021, underscoring a gradually cooling labor market. Retail sales were flat on the month, reinforcing signs that consumer demand is losing momentum.

Fed officials are split over whether more easing of monetary policy is needed next year. The median Fed official penciled in just one reduction in 2026, but some policymakers see no further cuts. Meanwhile, traders anticipate two rate cuts next year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the US President Donald Trump is set to interview Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday for the top Fed job. A WSJ poll in October revealed that Waller was ranked as the top choice of economists, because “he has laid out some of the most intellectually consistent arguments for rate cuts this year and is seen as someone who might be able to navigate internal divisions.”

The USD/CAD pair could extend its decline as the Canadian Dollar finds support from the Bank of Canada’s decision to keep rates at 2.25% and its view that policy is “about the right level,” dampening expectations for aggressive near-term easing.

Meanwhile, Canadian inflation data, headline CPI steady at 2.2% and trimmed-mean inflation easing to a ten-month low of 2.8%, reinforced confidence that price pressures are converging toward the BoC’s target.