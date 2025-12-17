TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX6900, Pi Network, Filecoin – Sudden rebound lifts bullish spirit

  • SPX6900 holds above $0.50 with a 5% rebound on Tuesday, breaking above a short-term resistance trendline.
  • Pi Network is up nearly 2% on Wednesday, extending the breakout of a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour chart.
  • Filecoin recovers nearly 4% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in selling pressure that could extend the rebound.
Top Crypto Gainers: SPX6900, Pi Network, Filecoin – Sudden rebound lifts bullish spirit
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

SPX6900 (SPX), Pi Network (PI), and Filecoin (FIL) emerge as top gainers in the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market remains under bearish pressure. The sudden rebound in SPX, PI, and FIL suggests a possible rally, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the 4-hour chart flashes a buy signal. 

SPX6900 recovery run takes a breather

SPX6900 breaks above a local resistance trendline on the 4-hour chart after a 5% jump on Tuesday to hold above the $0.5000 psychological level. At the time of writing, SPX takes a breather on Wednesday, struggling to break above $0.5500. 

If the uptrend extends, the meme coin could face Friday’s low at $0.5727 as the immediate resistance, followed by the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5807.

Apart from the MACD buy signal highlighted by a crossover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 43 on the 4-hour chart signals a reduction in selling pressure. 

SPX/USDT 4-hour price chart.
SPX/USDT 4-hour price chart.

Looking down, if SPX dips below the S1 Pivot Point at $0.4855, it could extend the decline to the S2 Pivot Point at $0.4244.

Pi Network’s recovery faces opposition at a crucial moving average

Pi Network edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday, resurfacing above the $0.2000 psychological level. The PI token breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour chart formed by two parallel declining trendlines.

The breakout rally tests the 50-period EMA at $0.2080, and a decisive close above this level could further boost the recovery to the R1 Pivot Point at $0.2179.

The RSI at 58 signals renewed buying pressure on the 4-hour timeframe, while the MACD shows a fresh green histogram, indicating a rise in bullish momentum.

PI/USDT 4-hour price chart.
PI/USDT 4-hour price chart.

If PI reverses from $0.2080, it could retest the broken resistance trendline near $0.2000.

Filecoin aims for trend reversal as selling pressure wanes

Filecoin edges higher by 2% at the time of writing on Wednesday, extending the 2% gains from the previous day. The FIL token marks the breakout of a short-term resistance trendline on the 4-hour chart as bulls attempt to break the trend of lower highs formation.

A potential close above the $1.30 could extend the rebound toward the 50-period EMA at $1.36.

Similar to other top performers, the momentum indicators on the 4-hour chart suggest a sharp decline in selling pressure. The RSI at 47 approaches the halfway line from the oversold zone on Monday. At the same time, MACD extends the uptrend after crossing above its signal line, indicating a surge in bullish momentum.

FIL/USDT 4-hour price chart.
FIL/USDT 4-hour price chart.

On the downside, if FIL reverses from $1.30, it could find support at $1.20, aligning with the S1 Pivot Point.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

AAVE slips below $186 as bearish signals outweigh the SEC investigation closure

AAVE slips below $186 as bearish signals outweigh the SEC investigation closure

Aave (AAVE) price continues its decline, trading below $186 at the time of writing on Wednesday after a rejection at the key resistance zone. Derivatives positioning and momentum indicators suggest that bearish forces still dominate in the near term.

Hyperliquid stabilizes amid plans to burn assistance fund

Hyperliquid stabilizes amid plans to burn assistance fund

Hyperliquid (HYPE) stabilizes above $26 at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses. Hyperliquid Foundation has started a validator vote to reduce supply by burning the assistance fund, which holds over 37 million HYPE tokens.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple extend correction as bearish momentum builds

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple extend correction as bearish momentum builds

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure as the broader market continues its corrective phase into midweek. The weak price action of these top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization suggests a deeper correction.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Active addresses plunge to May levels amid resumption in US selling pressure

Ethereum Price Forecast: Active addresses plunge to May levels amid resumption in US selling pressure

Ethereum (ETH) weekly active addresses have plunged sharply in December, declining from 440K to 324K, levels last visited in May. The decline in active addresses has also pushed down the number of transactions on the network to July lows.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.