West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $55.75 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI price climbs amid rising volatility around Latin American crude supply. Traders await the release of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) crude oil stockpiles report later on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, Reuters reported late Tuesday. His comments came after US forces seized an oil tanker in waters near Venezuela, and Washington has ordered a huge build-up of US military forces off the Venezuelan coast in an operation said to target drug smuggling. Trump’s order to block sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers could provide some support to the WTI price, as it raises supply disruption risks and adds a geopolitical premium.

Furthermore, a larger-than-expected crude oil inventory draw might also boost the black gold. Data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending December 12 fell by 9.3 million barrels compared to a decline of 4.8 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus was for a 2.2 million barrel decrease in the report period.

On the other hand, a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine might cap the upside for the WTI. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said on Monday that talks between the US and Ukraine to end the war with Russia were "very constructive."