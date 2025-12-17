Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hits record highs near $66 on weak US data

Silver price (XAG/USD) posts a fresh all-time high near $66 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The white metal extends its bull run as weak United States (US) employment data, Retail Sales, and flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data raise economic concerns.

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed on Tuesday that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in November, the highest level seen since September 2021. In the same period, the economy created 64K fresh jobs, higher than estimates of 50K, but after firing 105K payrolls in October.

Month-on-month Retail Sales remained flat in October, while it was expected to grow steadily by 0.1%. Meanwhile, preliminary S&P Global PMI landed at 53.0, sharply lower than 54.2 in November.

Escalating US economic jitters have raised demand for safe-haven assets, such as Silver.

The broader outlook of the Silver price has remained upbeat due to expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver more interest rate cuts in 2026 than one projected by officials in December’s policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 67.6% chance that the Fed will deliver at least two interest rate cuts next year.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price trades almost 3% higher around $66.00 during Asian trading hours. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises at $63.28, with price holding above the average and keeping the short-term tone positive.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 69.16 sits near the overbought threshold, signaling that momentum could cool before the next leg higher.

Bias remains firm while the market stays above the rising EMA, where pullbacks would be cushioned. A break below the 20-period EMA would turn the intraday bias down, making Silver fragile towards the psychological level of $60.00. While a persistent hold above it would preserve upside, and keep the odds of further upside towards $70.00

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)