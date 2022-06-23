The Swiss franc extends its weekly gains to almost 1%, as shown by the USD/CHF falling from weekly highs above 0.9700.

Through the New York sesión, risk aversion pushed equities to negative territory and gave a fresh impulse to safe-haven assets, boosting the CHF.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: The formation of a double tops looms and will target 0.9150.

The USD/CHF extends to four, its fall from around the 50-day moving average (DMA), at that time around 0.9707, aiming towards the 0.9600 figure, for the first time since early June. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9600.

The market sentiment shifted sour as US equities dwindled, trading in the red. The risk-off impulse boosted the Swiss franc, which has accumulated gains of almost 1% in the week, as the USD/CHF has fallen from 09712 to the 0.9600 area. Nevertheless, the uptick of the greenback, as shown by the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six peers, gaining 0.24%, sitting at 104.440, capped any USD/CHF falls.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Daily chart

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF remains neutral biased. However, once the Relative Strength Index (RSI) collapsed from overbought territory and broke below the RSI’s 7-day SMA, it opened the door for further losses. Besides, the formation of a double top that has failed to be confirmed so far, unless the USD/CHF breaches the necklines around 0.9544, will send the pair tumbling towards 0.9150.

Therefore, the USD/CHF first support would be the 0.9600 figure. A breach of the latter would pave the way towards the double top neckline at 0.9544. Once cleared, the major’s next support would be the 100-day moving average (DMA) around 0.9499.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels