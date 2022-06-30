  • The USD/CHF daily chart illustrates a double top formation, but solid buying pressure below 0.9540s capped any downward moves.
  • Risk-off impulse bolstered the appetite for the Swiss franc and weighed on the US dollar.
  • USD/CHF 1-hour chart is tilted to the upside, but unless buyers reclaim 0.9600, the major is vulnerable to selling pressure.

The USD/CHF retreats from the 0.9600 figure after an earlier USD rally that faltered to break above the former figure, and so far has retraced just above the 100-day moving average (DMA), which lies near 0.9514. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9540 in the North American session.

Sentiment is still dismal due to renewed fears that high inflation and a global economic slowdown are a stagflation scenario. US equities are under pressure for their worst percentage fall since the 1970s, while the US Dollar turned negative and remains below the 105.000 figure, losing 0.38%.

That said, the USD/CHF seesawed around the 0.9546-0.9594 on mixed US economic data, followed by a drop towards Thursday’s central daily pivot point at 0.9540, a level where the major settled in.

USD/CHF Daily chart

The double top in the USD/CHF daily chart is still in play, though USD/CHF sellers are struggling to achieve a decisive break below the May 27 daily low at 0.9544. USD/CHF traders should be aware that the 100-DMA is meandering around that price level, though some 15 pips above the 0.9500 figure. A decisive break would send the major to probe the 100-DMA, followed by 0.9500, and then the March 16 high at 0.9460.

USD/CHF 1-Hour chart

The USD/CHF, hourly time frame depicts the pair as consolidating but slightly tilted to the upside. The weekly low recorded Wednesday, around 0.9495, propelled the major upwards. However, the confluence of the 50 and 100-simple moving averages (SMAs) around 0.9553-61 capped the pair upside after the major dropped on mixed US data. Break below 0.9529 would send the  USD/CHF towards 0.9495; otherwise, the major would be vulnerable to buying pressure. In that scenario, if USD/CHF buyers reclaim the 200-SMA at 0.9599, that would clear the way for further gains.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

 

Overview
Today last price 0.9540
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.955
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9712
Daily SMA50 0.9736
Daily SMA100 0.9516
Daily SMA200 0.9366
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9578
Previous Daily Low 0.9495
Previous Weekly High 0.9713
Previous Weekly Low 0.9522
Previous Monthly High 1.0064
Previous Monthly Low 0.9545
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9527
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9547
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9504
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9458
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9421
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9587
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9624
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.967

 

 

