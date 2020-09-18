USD/CHF Price Analysis: Doji on 4H keeps buyers hopeful above monthly support line

  • USD/CHF consolidates the previous day’s fall from the weekly high.
  • MACD is still bullish, though mildly, while trading past-13-day-old rising trend line.
  • 200-bar EMA offers strong resistance ahead of the monthly top.

USD/CHF takes rounds to 0.9085 while heading into the European open on Friday. The Swiss major recently flashed a bullish Doji on the four hour (4H) chart while keeping its sustained trading beyond an ascending trend line from September 01.

Also favoring the buyers targeting further recovery could be the bullish MACD.

Hence, the 0.9100 threshold is back on the traders’ radar ahead of 0.9120 numbers to the north.

Though, 200-bar EMA near 0.9132 can question the bulls afterward, if not then the monthly high of 0.9200 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, a downside break of the immediate support line near 0.9065 may take rest near 0.9050/48 before challenging the month-start bottom around the 0.9000 round-figures.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9085
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.9083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.91
Daily SMA50 0.9166
Daily SMA100 0.9373
Daily SMA200 0.9535
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.914
Previous Daily Low 0.9081
Previous Weekly High 0.92
Previous Weekly Low 0.9049
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9117
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9063
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9042
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9004
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9122
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9181

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

