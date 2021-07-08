USD/CHF Price Analysis: Defends one-month-old trendline near 0.9150

- USD/CHF extends the previous session’s losses and trades with negative bias.
- Bulls remain hopeful above 0.9150 near the ascending trendline.
- Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the bearish momentum.
USD/CHF edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair moves in a narrow trading range and awaits some confirmation before any directional bet.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9151, up 0.05% for the day.
USD/CHF daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CHF pair has risen sharply from the lows of 0.8926 made on June 9. The pair refreshed the multi-month high near 0.9276 before retreating toward 0.9150.
If price breaks the session’s low, it could breach the ascending trendline to test the 0.9120 horizontal support level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in an overbought zone with a bearish crossover. The reading suggests that there is room for further downside to the 0.9100 key psychological level.
A daily close below 0.9100 would prompt USD/CHF bears to retest the low of June 17 at 0.9075.
Alternatively, if the pair reverses direction, the first target for USD/CHF bulls could be the 0.9175 horizontal resistance level.
Next, the bulls would flex their muscle toward the 0.9200 horizontal resistance level, followed by the June 29 high of 0.9233.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|0.9256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9156
|Daily SMA50
|0.9075
|Daily SMA100
|0.9153
|Daily SMA200
|0.9072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9268
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9223
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9262
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8926
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9251
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9275
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off eight-month-old support around 1.1850
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1850, consolidating the strongest daily gains in three weeks, amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. Even so, the currency major pair keeps the previous day’s bounce off an ascending support line from early November 2020.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
Gold bears testing bullish commitments at daily support
Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday.
These two altcoins may decouple from Bitcoin and target new highs
The DeFi space has been a reservoir of exciting trading opportunities since June 22. Based on the charts, SOL and COMP stand out for their relative strength and future potential to decouple from the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.
Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery
Falling yields and disappointing jobless claims have highlighted worries over the economic rebound. One benefactor of that has come from the VIX, which hit a two-week high. US crude inventories lost another 6 million barrels, helping to stabilise a market that had been on the back foot.