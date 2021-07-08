USD/CHF Price Analysis: Defends one-month-old trendline near 0.9150

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF extends the previous session’s losses and trades with negative bias.
  • Bulls remain hopeful above 0.9150 near the ascending trendline.
  • Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the bearish momentum.

USD/CHF edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Friday. The pair moves in a narrow trading range and awaits some confirmation before any directional bet.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9151, up 0.05% for the day.

USD/CHF daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CHF pair has risen sharply from the lows of 0.8926 made on June 9. The pair refreshed the multi-month high near 0.9276 before retreating toward 0.9150.


If price breaks the session’s low, it could breach the ascending trendline to test the 0.9120 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in an overbought zone with a bearish crossover. The reading suggests that there is room for further downside to the 0.9100 key psychological level.

A daily close below 0.9100 would prompt USD/CHF bears to retest the low of June 17 at 0.9075.

Alternatively, if the pair reverses direction, the first target for USD/CHF bulls could be the 0.9175 horizontal resistance level.

Next, the bulls would flex their muscle toward the 0.9200 horizontal resistance level, followed by the June 29 high of 0.9233.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.915
Today Daily Change -0.0106
Today Daily Change % -1.15
Today daily open 0.9256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9156
Daily SMA50 0.9075
Daily SMA100 0.9153
Daily SMA200 0.9072
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9268
Previous Daily Low 0.9223
Previous Weekly High 0.9274
Previous Weekly Low 0.9167
Previous Monthly High 0.9262
Previous Monthly Low 0.8926
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9251
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.924
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.923
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9204
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9186
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9275
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9294
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.932

 

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off eight-month-old support around 1.1850

EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off eight-month-old support around 1.1850

EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1850, consolidating the strongest daily gains in three weeks, amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. Even so, the currency major pair keeps the previous day’s bounce off an ascending support line from early November 2020.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns

GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns

GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears testing bullish commitments at daily support

Gold bears testing bullish commitments at daily support

Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday. 

Gold News

These two altcoins may decouple from Bitcoin and target new highs

These two altcoins may decouple from Bitcoin and target new highs

The DeFi space has been a reservoir of exciting trading opportunities since June 22. Based on the charts, SOL and COMP stand out for their relative strength and future potential to decouple from the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Read more

Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery

Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery

Falling yields and disappointing jobless claims have highlighted worries over the economic rebound. One benefactor of that has come from the VIX, which hit a two-week high. US crude inventories lost another 6 million barrels, helping to stabilise a market that had been on the back foot. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures