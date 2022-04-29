- The USD/CHF to record the biggest monthly gain since May 2012, up 5.17%.
- A dampened market mood increased the appetite for the safe-haven Swissy as US dollar traders booked profits.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: A daily close below 0.9700 might open the door for a mean reversion move.
The USD/CHF retreats from YTD highs though clings to the 0.9700 mark despite broad US dollar weakness across the board, driven by traders booking profit as the month-weekly end looms. At 0.9706, the USD/CHF reflects the previously mentioned and is headed to record monthly gains of 5.17%, its largest since May 2012.
Sentiment turned sour once European markets closed. US equities remain on the backfoot, weighed by weak earnings from mega-cap companies like Apple and Amazon. Furthermore, China’s coronavirus outbreak, Federal Reserve aggressively tightening, and the Russia-Ukraine war concerns dented investors’ mood.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of its peers, drops below 103.000, down some 0.73%, sitting at 102.912.
During the overnight session, the USD/CHF seesawed around the daily pivot point at 0.9720. However, once European traders took over the market, the Swissy strengthened. The pair reached a daily low around the S1 daily pivot at 0.9670 on news that the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, rose lower than estimated. Of late, the greenback recovered some ground, and USD/CHF bulls achieved to hold prices above 0.9700.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF is upward biased, as depicted by the daily chart, despite Friday’s fall. However, the steepness of the uptrend threatens to put into play a mean reversion move, further expected as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) within the overbought territory begins to aim lower.
If that scenario plays out, the USD/CHF first support would be June 5, 2020, swing high turned support at 0.9650. A breach of the latter will send the pair towards 0.9600, followed by June 30, 2020, a daily high at 0.9533.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.972
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9442
|Daily SMA50
|0.9342
|Daily SMA100
|0.9273
|Daily SMA200
|0.9237
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9759
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9726
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9762
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
