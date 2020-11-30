USD/CHF Price Analysis: Chart studies lean bearish after 4-day losing streak

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CHF dropped for fourth straight day on Friday, eyes Nov. 9 low of 0.8980. 
  • Key daily chart indicators are alinged in favor of the bears.

USD/CHF fell by 0.18% on Friday, having faced rejection at the downward-trending 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the preceding week. 

Essentially, the pair has carved out a bearish lower high over the past two weeks and now looks set to test the Nov. 9 low of 0.8980. 

Backing the bearish view are the descending 5- and 10-day SMAs and a below-50 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index. 

A close above the 100-day SMA, currently at 0.9142, is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9038
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.9046
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9111
Daily SMA50 0.9136
Daily SMA100 0.9148
Daily SMA200 0.938
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9083
Previous Daily Low 0.9041
Previous Weekly High 0.9148
Previous Weekly Low 0.9041
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9067
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.903
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9014
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8988
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9073
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9099
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.1991, holds on to daily gains

EUR/USD retreats from 1.1991, holds on to daily gains

EUR/USD has hit a three-month high near 1.2000 as the dollar falls with bond yields. German data missed expectations, contracting 0.3% YoY. Demand for the greenback remains scarce. Vaccine developments could introduce some noise.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD advances amid Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, buoyed by upbeat comments on Brexit from UK Foreign Secretary Raab. British authorities may approve Pfizer's covid vaccine during the week. The dollar is down alongside yields.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight

XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight

Gold’s recovery from four-month lows of $1765 lost legs at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1784 in the European session.

Gold news

A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know

A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know

The Ethereum network came to life five years ago. Since that time, the project conceived as the world's computer has grown into the second-largest blockchain with tens of thousands of applications built on top of it.

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures