USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls remain in control near 0.9190

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF locks in some gains in the early European session.
  • Pair looks for additional gains, stays comfortable above 20-hour SMA.
  • Momentum oscillators hold onto overbought zone and adopt a wait-and-watch approach.

USD/CHF edges higher on Tuesday morning in the initial European trading hours. The pair moves in a close trading range with almost 10 pips movement and awaits confirmation before any directional bet.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9190, up 0.10% for the day.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, the pair has been well supported above the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9185. The upward trendline from the low of 0.8981 remains defensive for the bulls.

If the pair sustains above the session’s high at 0.9196,  then it has the potential to move back to the 0.9220 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an overbought zone, with a bearish crossover. As per the formation, price has retracted from the highs of 0.9230 to the lows of 0.9176. Any uptick in the MACD could prompt USD/CHF bulls to retest the previous day’s high in the vicinity of 0.9240 area.

The price action would then open the gates for the levels last seen in April. The bulls would capture the high of April 15 at 0.9246.

Alternatively, if price reverses direction, then the first target for USD/CHF bears could be the previous day’s low at 0.9175 followed by the 0.9140 horizontal support area.

Next, the market participants would set their eyes on the 0.9100 key psychological mark.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9193
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 0.9178
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9017
Daily SMA50 0.9065
Daily SMA100 0.9122
Daily SMA200 0.907
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9237
Previous Daily Low 0.9175
Previous Weekly High 0.9239
Previous Weekly Low 0.8966
Previous Monthly High 0.9165
Previous Monthly Low 0.893
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9214
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9157
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9135
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9095
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9219
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9259
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.928

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1900 amid quiet markets. The US dollar struggles to sustain the bounce amid sluggish yields, light calendar. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3920 amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3920 amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields seemingly weighs. The pound also feels the heat from Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1900 amid quiet markets. The US dollar struggles to sustain the bounce amid sluggish yields, light calendar. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price void leaves ADA on the brink of a 25% drop

Cardano price void leaves ADA on the brink of a 25% drop

Cardano price had successfully held the 2018 high from May 24 until Saturday’s close below $1.40. Today’s weakness has confirmed the breakdown, and ADA may be beginning a larger decline that ...

Read more

Is the Fed changing its mind?

Is the Fed changing its mind?

We will not likely get an explanation for how the Fed can be “hawkish” while at the same time the 10-year yield is sinking, the 30-year is under 2% for first time since February, and the 5-year/30-year spread is the smallest since December.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures