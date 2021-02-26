USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

- USD/CHF regained traction on Friday and recovered the previous day’s modest losses.
- The formation of a bullish flag chart pattern supports prospects for additional gains.
- The stage is set for a move beyond the 0.9100 mark, towards testing 200-day SMA.
Having shown some resilience near 100-hour SMA, the USD/CHF pair managed to regain positive traction on Friday and has now recovered the previous day's modest losses. The pair was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 0.9060 region during the mid-European session.
The mentioned area marks the top end of a three-day-old descending channel. Given the recent strong positive move from mid-February swing lows near the 0.8870 area, the channel constitutes the formation of a flag pattern on short-term charts and favours bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on the 1-hourly chart. This reinforces the near-term constructive outlook and supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the channel resistance before placing aggressive bullish bets. The USD/CHF pair might then aim to conquer the 0.9100 mark, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.9297-0.8758 downfall.
Some follow-through buying will reaffirm the bullish breakout and push the USD/CHF pair further towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 0.9145 region.
On the flip side, dips towards the 0.9025-20 region (50% Fibo. level) might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This is followed by supports near the key 0.9000 and 100-day SMA support, currently around the 0.8985-80 region, which should help limit the downside.
A convincing break below will negate the constructive set-up and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The USD/CHF pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 0.8915 horizontal level en-route the 23.6% Fibo. support near the 0.8885-80 region.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9064
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.897
|Daily SMA50
|0.8908
|Daily SMA100
|0.8981
|Daily SMA200
|0.9139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9082
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9028
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8996
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8871
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9004
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8981
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9141
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
