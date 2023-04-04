USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish correction eyed, but bears to commit below 0.9150

- USD/CHF bears could be headed for a test of the 0.8920s.
- The bears will need to commit below 0.9150 on a correction.
As per the prior analysis, USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears are in the market and eye a break of 0.9120, the bears stayed with the course and busted to lower levels as the following will illustrate.
USD/CHF prior analysis
USD/CHF daily chart
It was noted that the M-formation was bearish with the price struggling at the neckline resistance...
Update
USD/CHF H1, prior analysis chart
The resistance on the hourly chart was showing that the price was being resisted after the break of structure, BoS, from the prior day.
Update
At this juncture, it would appear that the momentum is with the bears that are headed for a test of the 0.8920s as per the following weekly chart:
Meanwhile, the daily chart shows that the bears have broken structure as follows:
The bears are meeting prior support of 0.9060 and have pierced the level to 0.9055. There could be a correction here but if the bears commit below 0.9150, the likelihood will be for a downside continuation as per the weekly support area.
