USD/CHF Price Analysis: A final obstacle for bulls to overcome

- USD/CHF has risen over 8.0% since the start of 2024.
- It has broken above some very important levels.
- The question now is, has USD/CHF changed trend?
USD/CHF was in a long-term downtrend until the pair found a floor at the end of 2023.
Since then USD/CHF has made steady progress higher, gaining over 8.0% in the first three months of 2024.
An interesting question now is whether from a technical point of view, the long-term trend has changed from bearish to bullish?
This is important because, as the old adage goes “the trend is your friend until the bend at the end.”
In short, has USD/CHF met its “bend” and made enough progress to reverse its downtrend?
USD/CHF Weekly Chart
In February USD/CHF rose above the last major lower high of the prior downtrend which formed in December 2023, at 0.8821. Technical analysts consider this as a key level. If price breaks above it, it increases the chances the asset has undergone a trend reversal.
In March USD/CHF broke above the red 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) – another sign the long-term downtrend might be ending. At the same time it breached a long-term down trendline, providing yet more evidence of a reversal.
During its rise USD/CHF has formed two sets of peaks and troughs (two “higher highs” and two “higher lows”). This further suggests a heightened probability the pair might be reversing trend. If it had only formed one peak and trough it might still be said to be correcting rather than reversing. This is because it could still be a common ABC three-wave correction. Because it has formed two, however, this cannot now be the case.
Momentum has been reasonably solid during the move higher, though not quite as strong as the bearish momentum on the corresponding way down – this unfortunately is evidence the move may yet still be only a pullback within a broader downtrend. The difference in momentum is mild, however, reducing the risk that is the case.
USD/CHF has now reached a formidable band of resistance from the 100-week and 200-week SMAs coiling just above the current highs in the 0.9100s. These remain a tough obstacle for bears to overcome.
To really seal the deal on a reversal of the long-term downtrend in USD/CHF arguably must decisively break above the two major MAs currently bearing down on price.
A decisive break is one characterized by the formation of a long green bullish candle that pierces through the MAs and closes near its high or three consecutive bullish candles that breach the level.
Another key level is the October 2023 high at 0.9244 and this should arguably also be breached for there to be enough evidence to support the view USD/CHF had entered an uptrend.
Last week USD/CHF also formed a bearish Hanging Man Japanese candlestick pattern which if followed by a bearish candle this week would signal a potential short-term reversal lower. This would keep bearish hopes alive and delay further the moment when it could be said with any degree of confidence that USD/CHF was in a long-term uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0650 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 in the European session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar strength doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to ECB President Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD drops to fresh five-month lows, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD extends its slide toward 1.2300 and trades at a fresh five-month low in the European session on Monday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of Tuesday's key PMI data.
Gold drops to one-week low below $2,350
Gold stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below $2,350. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.6%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower. This week's US figures are set to shape the Fed decision next week – and the BoJ may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.