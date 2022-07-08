  • USD/CHF remains on the front foot at the highest levels in three weeks.
  • Firmer RSI, sustained break of 20-DMA suggests further upside momentum towards two-month-old horizontal resistance.
  • Bears need to stay cautious unless breaking 100-DMA.

USD/CHF stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day, taking rounds to 0.9740-45 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair remains near the highest levels since mid-June while poking the 50-DMA for the third day in a row.

Although the quote failed to cross the key DMA hurdle two times during the week, the bulls are likely to win the latest battle as the quote remains firmer past 20-DMA and the RSI (14) also grinds higher.

Following that, the USD/CHF prices could rally to the early May swing high near 0.9800 before challenging the two-month-old horizontal resistance, near 0.9870.

It should be noted, however, that the pair’s run-up beyond 0.9870 enables the buyers to challenge the yearly top marked in May at around 1.0065. During the rise, the 1.0000 psychological magnet could probe the bulls.

Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the 20-DMA level of 0.9688.

Should the USD/CHF bears manage to conquer the 20-DMA support, a downward trajectory towards the 100-DMA support of 0.9545 can’t be ruled out. Also challenging the pair’s downside is June’s low around 0.9495.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9745
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.9735
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9695
Daily SMA50 0.9739
Daily SMA100 0.954
Daily SMA200 0.9377
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9749
Previous Daily Low 0.9682
Previous Weekly High 0.9642
Previous Weekly Low 0.9495
Previous Monthly High 1.005
Previous Monthly Low 0.9495
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9723
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9707
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9695
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9655
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9628
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9762
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9789
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9829

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0150 as USD firm up ahead of NFP

EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0150 as USD firm up ahead of NFP

EUR/USD is holding steady around 1.0150, having wiped off early gains. The US dollar regained upside traction amid deteriorating risk sentiment. Investors reassess recession risks ahead of the critical US NFP data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.2000 on cautious mood, UK politics and NFP eyed

GBP/USD battles 1.2000 on cautious mood, UK politics and NFP eyed

GBP/USD is attacking 1.2000, reversing early Asian gains amid a blow to risk appetite. News of the attack on the ex-Japanese Prime Minister hit sentiment and lifted the safe-haven US dollar. Anxiety over UK PM search weighs on the pound. NFP eyed. 

GBP/USD News

Gold remains non-committal below $1,750, awaiting US NFP

Gold remains non-committal below $1,750, awaiting US NFP

Gold Price is giving back the early recovery gains, as bulls face stiff rejection just below the $1,750 barrier once again. An unexpected negative shift in risk sentiment on news that ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest at an election campaign speech in Nara.

Gold News

USD/JPY slides below 136.00 as former Japanese Prime Minister shot

USD/JPY slides below 136.00 as former Japanese Prime Minister shot

USD/JPY snaps four-day uptrend after ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot. Clear break of immediate triangle, 200-HMA directs bears towards weekly support line. Buyers need validation from 136.40 to retake control.

USD/JPY News

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures