USD/CHF Price Analysis: 23-month-old support line keeps buyers hopeful

- USD/CHF attacks upper end of the 0.9075/88 trading range.
- Oversold RSI, a falling trend line from September 2018 favor the bulls.
- June 2014 top can offer immediate support, pullback will have to cross 0.9250 to convince buyers.
USD/CHF keeps the short-term trading range between 0.9075 and 0.9088, currently around 0.9087, during the major part of Thursday’s Asian session. The quote slumped to the early-2015 bottom the previous day. However, longer-term falling trend line joins oversold RSI conditions to challenge the bears.
Considering the pair’s failures to slip beneath the recent lows of 0.9050, while repeating the last week's bounce, buyers should be watchful of any upside clearance of 0.9100. The same could recall 0.9155 back to the chart. However, Monday’s peak near 0.9245, followed by 0.9250 round-figures could challenge the bulls afterward.
In a case where the pair manages to stay strong past-0.9250, odds of its run-up to the early-July lows near 0.9360 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, any further downside past-0.9050 will have to break 0.9000 psychological magnet to mark the bears’ strength. Though, June 2014 high near 0.9035 can act as immediate support.
USD/CHF weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9087
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9275
|Daily SMA50
|0.9415
|Daily SMA100
|0.956
|Daily SMA200
|0.9661
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.923
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9056
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9494
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9056
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.918
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
