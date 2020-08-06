USD/CHF Price Analysis: 23-month-old support line keeps buyers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF attacks upper end of the 0.9075/88 trading range.
  • Oversold RSI, a falling trend line from September 2018 favor the bulls.
  • June 2014 top can offer immediate support, pullback will have to cross 0.9250 to convince buyers.

USD/CHF keeps the short-term trading range between 0.9075 and 0.9088, currently around 0.9087, during the major part of Thursday’s Asian session. The quote slumped to the early-2015 bottom the previous day. However, longer-term falling trend line joins oversold RSI conditions to challenge the bears.

Considering the pair’s failures to slip beneath the recent lows of 0.9050, while repeating the last week's bounce, buyers should be watchful of any upside clearance of 0.9100. The same could recall 0.9155 back to the chart. However, Monday’s peak near 0.9245, followed by 0.9250 round-figures could challenge the bulls afterward.

In a case where the pair manages to stay strong past-0.9250, odds of its run-up to the early-July lows near 0.9360 can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, any further downside past-0.9050 will have to break 0.9000 psychological magnet to mark the bears’ strength. Though, June 2014 high near 0.9035 can act as immediate support.

USD/CHF weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9087
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.9085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9275
Daily SMA50 0.9415
Daily SMA100 0.956
Daily SMA200 0.9661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9139
Previous Daily Low 0.9051
Previous Weekly High 0.923
Previous Weekly Low 0.9056
Previous Monthly High 0.9494
Previous Monthly Low 0.9056
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9105
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9044
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9003
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8955
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9132
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.918
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9221

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits four-month high amid upbeat BOE decision

GBP/USD hits four-month high amid upbeat BOE decision

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since March. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates. Dollar weakness is also in play. UK Construction PMI beat with 58.1 points.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats after hitting new two-year highs

EUR/USD retreats after hitting new two-year highs

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850 after hitting new two-year highs earlier. The dollar is pressured amid fiscal stimulus uncertainty, Sino-American tensions, and weak US data. Jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidates near all-time highs, around $2050 region

Gold consolidates near all-time highs, around $2050 region

Gold built on this week’s bullish break through the key $2000 psychological mark. Worries about the US economic recovery benefitted the safe-haven commodity. The ongoing slide in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive move.

Gold News

Forex Today: Gold up, dollar down amid stalled fiscal talks, vaccine hopes, ahead of jobless claims

Forex Today: Gold up, dollar down amid stalled fiscal talks, vaccine hopes, ahead of jobless claims

The US dollar remains on the back foot while gold shines, following experienced on Thursday, partially in response to hints of weak Non-Farm Payrolls. US jobless are eyed on Thursday. Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine boost markets while ongoing fiscal talks in Washington are eyed. 

Read more

WTI retreats from 5-month highs

WTI retreats from 5-month highs

WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday.  Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures