- USD/CHF remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- Weaker risk tone benefitted the safe-haven CHF and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- Tumbling US bond yields prompted some fresh USD selling and contributed to the bearish fall.
The USD/CHF pair tumbled to fresh 10-week lows during the early North American session, with bears now looking to extend the momentum further below the key 0.9500 psychological mark.
The pair added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a weaker tone around the equity markets – benefitted the safe-haven Swiss franc and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
The risk-off mood, along with expectations of a dovish outlook from the Fed triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, kept a lid on early gains for the US dollar, rather prompted some selling at higher levels and further contributed to the USD/CHF pair sharp intrada slide to the lowest level since March 30.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the recent swing lows, around the 0.9545-40 region, further aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the USD/CHF pair. Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts are flashing overbought conditions and warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Moving ahead, market participants might now start repositioning for the next key event risk – the latest FOMC monetary policy update. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9506
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|0.9576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9663
|Daily SMA50
|0.9685
|Daily SMA100
|0.968
|Daily SMA200
|0.9775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9556
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9651
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9588
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening
GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.