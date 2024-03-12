USD/CHF oscillates above the mid-0.8700s, US CPI data looms

The USD/CHF pair trades sideways above the mid-0.8700s during the early European session on Tuesday. Investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation report later in the day. In the meantime, a cautious mood in the market could provide some support to the Swiss Franc (CHF). USD/CHF currently trades around 0.8772, unchanged for the day. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) officials emphasized last week that the US central bank remains data-dependent and wants to feel confident that inflation is sustainably returning to the Fed’s 2% target. Money markets have priced in 70% odds of a rate cut in June, while the chance for a May rate cut stays at 22%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Investors await the US CPi inflation data for fresh impetus. The headline CPI figure is forecast to remain steady at 3.1% YoY in February, while the Core CPI figure is estimated to drop to 3.7% YoY in February from 3.9% in January. This data could trigger volatility in the market. The stronger-than-expected report could dampen hopes of a rate cut by the Fed , which might lift the US Dollar (USD) and create a tailwind for USD/CHF . On the other hand, the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could boost safe-haven assets like the Swiss Franc (CHF) and cap the upside of the pair. There are rising concerns of violence spreading, especially to Jerusalem, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, as a ceasefire remains elusive, per the BBC. Moving on, investors will closely watch the US February CPI inflation data, due later in the day. Later this week , the focus will shift to US Retail Sales for February, which is expected to show an increase of 0.8% YoY. On Friday, the US Industrial Production and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be released.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.