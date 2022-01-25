USD/CHF near two-week highs in 0.9200 area as analysts speculate about potential SNB intervention

A big question will be, if markets continue to trade with a risk-off bias for the rest of the week, will safe-haven demand for CHF return? And would any return of safe-haven demand for the franc be enough to shield it from safe-haven demand from the buck? From a technical perspective, if USD/CHF manages a clean break above 0.9200, then a move back to 2022 and December 2021 highs near 0.9300 will be o the cards.

Market commentators speculated that SNB intervention might be behind a portion of Tuesday’s weakness. Traders should watch next Monday’s weekly Swiss sight deposit balance data for “confirmation”, with a sharp rise usually indicative of increased SNB CHF selling. Focus for the rest of the week will be dominated by Wednesday’s Fed policy announcement. Analysts suspect that the expected hawkish tone to this meeting (where the Fed will give the green light to a March rate hike and then QT later in the year), as well as the continued risk-off tone being seen in US equity markets, suggests upside risks for USD this week.

USD/CHF hit its highest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as the Swiss franc lost its safe-haven shine despite further downside in US (and global) equities and ongoing Italian political uncertainty. The pair broke to the north of its 200 and 21-day moving averages in the 0.9160 area and above last week’s peaks around 0.9180 and is now probing the 0.9200 level and the 50-day moving average just above it. At current levels ever so slightly below the big 0.9200 figure, the pair is trading with gains of about 0.7% o the day, making it the standout worst performer in the G10 FX space on the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.