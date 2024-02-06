USD/CHF maintains its position below 0.8700 amid a softer US Dollar

- USD/CHF takes a breather after two days of a winning streak.
- Swiss Franc could receive support from the improved 10-year Swiss bond yield.
- US Dollar made profits on the Fed Powell’s rejection of rate cut in March amid upbeat economic data.
USD/CHF trades lower after registering gains for consecutive two days, edging lower to near 0.8700 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) may be receiving support from the improved 10-year Swiss bond yield, standing at 0.93% by the press time. This movement in the bond yield could be influenced by global market sentiment after the recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who indicated that a rate cut in March is premature.
In its final meeting of 2023, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) opted to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, marking the conclusion of its recent tightening cycle. Consumer prices remained steady on a monthly basis, while the core rate experienced a slight increase. Projections for the current year indicate that inflation is expected to average below the 2.0% threshold. Given these considerations, there is a consensus expectation among analysts that the SNB might initiate its first rate cut in September 2024.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) takes a breather after registering gains in the previous two sessions. The DXY trades slightly lower around 104.30, which could be attributed to the weaker US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bonds stand at 4.43% and 4.12%, respectively, at the time of writing.
In January, the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) posted a reading of 53.4, surpassing both the anticipated figure of 52.0 and the prior month's 50.5. Furthermore, the ISM Services Employment Index rose to 50.5 from the previous reading of 43.8.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underscored the importance of vigilantly observing inflation's sustained movement toward the 2% core target. This stance had the effect of strengthening the US Dollar, providing support to the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8621
|Daily SMA50
|0.8622
|Daily SMA100
|0.8815
|Daily SMA200
|0.8847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8784
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
