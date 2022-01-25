USD/CHF jumps to near two-week high, 0.9200 back in sight amid stronger USD

- USD/CHF gained strong positive traction on Tuesday and jumped to a near two-week high.
- A positive opening across the European equity markets undermined the safe-haven CHF.
- Rebounding US bond yields benefitted the USD and remained supportive of the move up.
The USD/CHF pair scaled higher through the early European session and shot to a nearly two-week high, around the 0.9180 region in the last hour.
The pair built to the overnight modest bounce from the 0.9100 area and gained strong positive traction on Tuesday, taking along some short-term trading stops near the very important 200-day SMA. A positive opening around the European equity markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc. This, along with modest US dollar strength, provided a goodish lift to the USD/CHF pair.
The greenback remained well supported by expectations that the Fed will tighten its policy faster than anticipated. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed will begin raising interest rates in March and have been pricing in a total of four hikes in 2022. Adding to this, rebounding US Treasury bond yields further assisted the USD to hold steady near a two-week high.
Apart from this, the intraday momentum could further be attributed to some buying above a technically significant 200-day SMA. Some follow-through buying beyond the 0.9200 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. The USD/CHF pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 0.9250-0.9255 horizontal resistance.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or opt to lighten their bets heading into the FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term
USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
In the meantime, traders will take cues from the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should further produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.9144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9211
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9116
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
