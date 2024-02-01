USD/CHF improves to near 0.8620 as Fed Powell rules out interest rate cut in March

  • USD/CHF gains ground after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the possibility of a rate cut in March’s meeting.
  • Fed chose to maintain its existing interest rates as expected.
  • SNB Jordan anticipated that Swiss inflation would remain below 2.0%.

USD/CHF edges higher to near 0.8620 during the Asian session on Thursday. Despite a setback in the US Dollar (USD) against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday due to disappointing US employment data, a recovery ensued after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell dismissed the likelihood of a rate cut in the forthcoming March meeting. This decision was widely expected, given the Fed's choice to uphold the existing interest rates. Powell underscored the enduring presence of heightened inflation and emphasized the strong growth in economic activity.

Furthermore, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) does not anticipate considering a reduction in the target range until it has acquired increased confidence that inflation is progressing consistently toward the 2.0 percent target. Although inflation has moderated over the past year, it is still elevated. The statement omits the reference to additional policy firming.

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan addressed at a Business Journalists club on Tuesday. He stated that the expectation is for inflation to rise due to the Value Added Tax (VAT) increase and electricity prices, but it is anticipated to remain below 2.0%. This is the baseline scenario, and the projection for this year suggests that inflation will average below the 2.0% threshold. The consensus expectation is for the Swiss National Bank to implement its first rate cut in September 2024.

Swiss Real Retail Sales (YoY) declined by 0.8% against the expected growth of 0.9% in December. The Swiss consumer demand was fallen by 1.5% in November. Gross Domestic Product (MoM) for November rose to 0.2% from the flat 0.0% prior, exceeding the market consensus of 0.1% growth. Traders will observe the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and SVME - Purchasing Managers' Index on Thursday.

USD/CHF: technical levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 0.8625
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.8628
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8597
Daily SMA50 0.8632
Daily SMA100 0.8824
Daily SMA200 0.8852
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8644
Previous Daily Low 0.8551
Previous Weekly High 0.8728
Previous Weekly Low 0.8607
Previous Monthly High 0.8728
Previous Monthly Low 0.8399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8609
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8587
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8571
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8514
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8478
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8664
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8701
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8757

 

 

