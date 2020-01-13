- Swiss franc holds strong despite the improvement in risk sentiment.
- US dollar posts mixed results on Monday, DXY modestly lower.
The USD/CHF dropped further during the American session and printed a fresh low under 0.9700. It then rebounded, and as of writing, it trades at 0.9705, attempting to move off lows but still under pressure.
USD/CHF down as risk appetite goes up
The Swiss franc is having a good performance on Monday despite the decline of the yen and gold prices amid risk appetite. The improvement in market sentiment came from the trade front as Chinese officials are traveling to the US to sign the “phase one” trade deal. Also, the tensions in the Middle East are abating, fueling risk appetite.
The greenback is posting mixed results. Recently the DXY turned negative following reports that the US is going to remove the “currency manipulator” tag to China. The trade deal is expected to be signed on Wednesday.
The USD/CHF bottomed at 0.9693, the lowest in five days. On Monday, it is falling for the third day in a row as it continues to retreat after hitting the 20-day moving average last week at 0.9762. The greenback was rejected from above 0.9750 and has been falling since then. Around 0.9675 is the next support for USD/CHF; below, the focus might turn to the December low at 0.9645.
More levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9709
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9754
|Daily SMA50
|0.985
|Daily SMA100
|0.988
|Daily SMA200
|0.9917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9719
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9763
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9665
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, albeit bulls showed some resilience below the $1550 region, or 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY loses momentum ahead of 110, consolidates gains near 109.90
The upbeat market mood at the start of the week made it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand and helped the USD/JPY pair, which added nearly 150 pips last week, to continue to push higher.